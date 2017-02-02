Small boat catches fire near Dinner Key Channel

MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to put out a boat fire that occurred near Dinner Key Channel.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene, about 200 yards off of Dinner Key Channel, Thursday at around 4:15 p.m.

A video showed the smoke and flames coming from the boat as officials used foam to put the fire out.

Officials also dewater the boat so it would not sink, all while trying to put out the fire safely.

The boat has since been towed.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

