Small airplane makes emergency landing at North Perry Airport

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A small airplane made an emergency landing, Wednesday morning, after taking off from North Perry Airport.

7SkyForce was over the scene just after 9 a.m., where the plane was seen near the North Perry Airport runway. Witnesses said that the plane took off and then began to produce smoke, which required the pilot to make an emergency landing in a grass field near the runway.

Officers are on scene at North Perry Airport with a plane that ran off the runway after landing. No injuries; all occupants are out. pic.twitter.com/5DyxNnGOvS — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) April 12, 2017

Fire rescue crews and police were seen on the scene.

The pilot is expected to be OK.

