Skydiving without the sky at iFLY Fort Lauderdale

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new indoor skydiving facility in Davie is providing people with a chance to conquer their fears and cross off another item on their bucket lists.

iFLY Fort Lauderdale is South Florida’s first and only indoor skydiving facility. iFLY General Manager Jim Braun said, “iFLY is somewhere we can deliver the dream of flight. We can get anyone from 3 to 103, and they can experience that superhero feeling that they’ve always dreamed about.”

Braun said there are some parallels to real skydiving. “It’s the fear of the unknown, right? They’re not really sure,” he said. “The cool thing here is, again, it is very similar in the transition from skydiving to indoor skydiving, but there’s not that fear of death.”

The practice was originally created to train military personnel using powerful fans to keep “skydivers” airborne.

iFLY instructor Justing Hope said he encounters many people who have a fear of flying. “I have so many people who say they have fear of heights,” said Hope. “That’s our job, to be able to talk ’em down from the ledge, you know, and get ’em in there and get ’em flying and feel comfortable with us so when they get in there, they are having a good time.”

“At first, it was a little nerve-racking, but once you’re in there, it’s pretty fun,” said iFLY sky diver Sarah Henry.

Cheerice Eccles, an iFLY skydiver, said she’s always wanted this experience. “I’ve always wanted to go skydiving but always been a little scared. I was told this was a safer alternative,” she said.

The popularity of the activity has grown to where over 200 indoor skydivers from around the world competed in the indoor skydiving Wind Games in Spain.

“Right now, our world championship indoor skydivers are 9 and 11 years old,” Braun said. “Anyone at all can do this.”

iFLY is open seven days a week, with extended hours on weekends. The company now has 64 locations worldwide.

Flights start at $69 per person.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

iFLY Fort Lauderdale

11690 West State Road 84

Davie, Florida

954-280-4359

www.iflyworld.com/fort-lauderdale

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.