DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - People got pumped to jump for a good cause in Doral, Sunday.

Sky Zone somersaulted into Diabetes Awareness month with the special event Bounce Away Diabetes. The trampoline park, located at 5450 NW 82nd Ave., invited people to skip on over to raise money for the Diabetes Research Institute.

“Folks can come out and jump to find a cure, and so the longer people jump, the more we’ll donate to DRI to help them in their quest to find a cure,” said Sky Zone Miami owner Juan Brandt.

Thank you to all who got #PumpedToJump & helped us raise money for a cure at 24 @skyzone locations! #DiabetesAwarenessMonth 💙 pic.twitter.com/cT6320EBxr — Diabetes Research (@Diabetes_DRI) November 5, 2017

Brandt and his wife hosted the event after learning their 6-year-old daughter was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. They hope the fundraiser will help her, as well as the millions of others living with the disease.

