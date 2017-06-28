Skunk saved from water pipe in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Venom One unit responded to a call, Wednesday, to help a skunk stuck in a water pipe.

The wild skunk was affectionately nicknamed Pepe by the crew working to get him out.

The crew said Pepe was seeking refuge near Old Dixie Highway when he got stuck in a tight spot.

Pepe was safely pulled from the pipe and released back into the wild.

