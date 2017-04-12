Sketch released of man who robbed postal worker at gunpoint

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Postal Service has released a sketch of one of the men who robbed a postal worker at gunpoint last month.

He and another man attacked the mail carrier at gunpoint, near Northwest Seventh Court and 22nd Terrace, in Fort Lauderdale.

They ripped off a key that opens mailboxes on the mail carrier’s route.

Postal inspectors passed out flyers near the scene, Wednesday, hoping to drum up leads in the case.

If you have any information on this gunman, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. You may be eligible for a $25,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.