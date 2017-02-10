Skeletal remains discovered in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A badly decomposed body was reportedly discovered in Pompano Beach, Friday morning.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the empty field, near 3000 W. Copans Road, where the skeletal remains were found, just after 11:30 a.m.

Broward Sheriff’s Officers are at the scene and have begun a homicide investigation.

