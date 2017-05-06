Sixty 5000 Role Models students sign scholarships for college

MIAMI (WSVN) - Sixty-two high school students signed scholarships with colleges and universities of their choice, Friday.

The 5000 Role Models of Excellence Foundation hosted their prestigious annual Academic Signing Day Friday night at the Hyatt Regency in Downtown Miami.

They’re the latest to get financial help from the group — which was founded in 1993 by Congresswoman Frederica Wilson.

