FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to repair a sinkhole that opened just north of Davie Boulevard, Monday morning.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, along Southwest 24th Avenue and Davie Boulevard.

At this point, it is unknown what caused the sinkhole.

Davie Boulevard is not being affected.

