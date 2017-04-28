ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A sinkhole that formed near Walt Disney World in Orlando on Thursday is causing some major traffic delays.

Officials said the sinkhole formed in the median of Interstate 4, at the Walt Disney World interchange. It has led to delays in westbound traffic lanes.

The sinkhole is approximately 10 feet deep and 15 feet in diameter.

Crews have secured the area and said they will continue to monitor it.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.