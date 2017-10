PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Traffic is moving once again after a sinkhole was patched up in Pembroke Pines, Tuesday.

The hole opened on University Drive near Taft Street.

Police had blocked off two lanes of University Drive until the repairs could be made.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.