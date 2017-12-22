All clear given at Silver Palms Elementary after temporary evacuation

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have given the all clear after they evacuated Silver Palms Elementary School in Pembroke Pines due to a possible fire.

Pembroke Pines Police tweeted, Friday, that the fire or electrical smell may have come from the media center. However, just before 10 a.m., officers gave the all clear.

UPDATE: Silver Palms Elementary has been cleared for students & staff to re-enter. There is no active fire. pic.twitter.com/55Ljm1cuF2 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) December 22, 2017

Officers said there is no active fire, and they have allowed students and staff to re-enter the building.

