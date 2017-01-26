Show horse stolen from SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A horse, who just gave birth to a young filly a month ago, has been stolen from a Southwest Miami-Dade farm.

One-month-old Condesa is gaining strength and learning her way around the barn, but her mother, an 11-year-old mare named Deseada, is nowhere nearby to guide her.

“It’s like when you loose somebody from your family,” said the horses’ owner Mauricio Guillen.

Deseada was stolen in the middle of the night, on Jan 18.

Guillen said whoever took Deseada knew what they were doing. “I just got in shock,” Guillen said. “I’m mad, I’m angry.”

Deseada gave birth to Condesa on Dec. 3, and was still nursing the young horse. Now, she must rely on minerals and vitamins.

“[Young horses] need the mother’s milk, the mother’s nutrition,” Guillen said. “She’s doing very well, but she’s missing her mother.”

Guillen said Deseada has a microchip and is hoping that will help police find the mare.

The show horse is worth over $25,000, but Guillen said it’s not about the money, he just wants Deseada to be returned safely. “I just want him or her — whoever stole my horse — to release her, let her go,” he said.

If you have any information on Deseada’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

