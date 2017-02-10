Shots fired outside Little Haiti school; students safe

MIAMI (WSVN) - Gunshots struck the outside of Toussaint L’Ouverture Elementary School in Little Haiti around 6 p.m., Friday night, according to school officials.

At 7 p.m., Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted, “Sickening. After earlier shootings that threatened many and injured three, shots are fired again and strike Toussaint L’Ouverture elementary.”

Students were inside the school for after school programs when the shots rang out, Carvalho said. He added that no students or school staff were hurt.

Once again, tragedy averted. While students attend afterschool programs at Toussaint L'Overture, two shots are fired; bullets strike school. — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) February 11, 2017

Students and staff at Toussaint L'Overture Elementary are safe after bullets strike school. — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) February 11, 2017

Officials placed the school on lockdown, which was later lifted.

Police have not released any information about the shooting.

Earlier in the day, three ninth-graders were shot in a drive-by shooting near Carol City High School in Miami Gardens.

Three shootings, hours apart. All threatening our students' lives. This violence is an outrage. We must never let this become our new normal — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) February 11, 2017

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.