Shots fired near Ocean Drive, 1 detained

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have detained one man after, they said, shots were fired near Ocean Drive, on Miami Beach, Friday night.

According to investigators, officers responded to reports of shots fired, at around 9 p.m., at Ocean Drive and 10th Street. Minutes later, police said, they stopped a vehicle on the 900 block of Collins Avenue.

One man was detained at the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Police have shut down the 900 block of Collins Avenue while they investigate.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.