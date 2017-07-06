Shots fired during SWMD bank robbery; 1 in custody

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to shots fired at a Southwest Miami-Dade bank, Thursday, during a robbery.

According to Miami-Dade Police, there were reports of shots fired just after 11 a.m. at a TD Bank branch, located at 7400 SW 40th St., during a bank robbery.

After police arrived, they took one subject into custody. However, it remains unknown whether other people were involved.

There were no reports of injuries.

