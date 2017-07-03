Shots fired during Miami Beach robbery, 1 arrested

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Shots were fired overnight on Miami Beach as a victim was robbed and the shooter fled the scene.

According to Miami Beach Police, officers responded to calls of shots fired along the 1200 block of Washington Avenue, at around 2:15 a.m., Monday. When police arrived, they said a victim was robbed of large amounts of money.

“Basically, it was an altercation that turned into a robbery and escalated into a shooting,” said a witness who wished to be called “Whash.”

Whash said the shooting made him feel unsafe. “It definitely makes you feel unprotected because the police station’s right across the street and this is happening. As a business owner over here, I wouldn’t want that happening to my store.”

After the alleged robbery, shots were fired, police said, by a possible acquaintance of the victim. The subject fled the scene, and no injuries were reported.

The subject was caught by police shortly afterwards with the help of Miami Beach Police K-9 units.

The investigation remains ongoing.

