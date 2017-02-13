Shots fired at Uber driver, passenger in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - An Uber vehicle was shot at, Monday morning, after picking up a passenger in Miami.

According to Miami Police, the passenger requested an Uber at around 6:20 a.m. After getting inside and beginning the departure, shots were fired at the car.

The car stopped near 6250 N.W. 5th Court, where the driver asked for help.

Police said nobody was injured as a result of the shooting, but they are continuing their search for the shooter.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

