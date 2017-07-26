Shots fired inside Coral Gables restaurant, gunman at large

Police are looking for a gunman who opened fire inside a Five Guys restaurant in Coral Gables.

It happened Tuesday night, at a Five Guys located along South Dixie Highway.

According to officials, there were people inside the restaurant when the shooting occurred, but nobody was injured.

If you have any information on shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

