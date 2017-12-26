SWEETWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — While the holidays may be the time for giving, the day after after Christmas is the day for returns.

Customers filled Dolphin Mall, Tuesday, but this time a lot of shoppers were there to make a few returns. Some shoppers, like Jorge Morejon and Sofia Onetto came to make exchanges for clothing.

“Santa brought me a suit, it’s unfit, I change it,” said Morejon.

“I’m returning some Vans that I got, but they were too small, so I have to exchange the size,” Onetto said.

Other shoppers, like Sebastian Herrero and Arielle Morales, said that gift cards may be a better alternative than actual items.

“I think gift cards are the way to go. Everyone seems to be using them,” Herrero said.

“Clothes can be tricky. You don’t know if we’re gonna like it, what our size is, you know?” Morales said.

However, Kory Stiles said he has seen some people making a few purchases.

“I see a lot more people buying than returning, so that’s good for the economy — especially for the mall, so I mean it’s a good deal and there’s some good deals out there,” said Stiles.

Some shoppers even said that they actually enjoying the holiday deals, but without all of the bustle for holiday season.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.