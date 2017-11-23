Shoppers flock to South Florida malls for pre-Black Friday deals

SWEETWATER, Fla. (WSVN) – Thousands of holiday shoppers from all over the world have already began to pack South Florida malls in the hopes of scoring some early Black Friday deals.

Stores have taken part in the festivities with deals ranging from 50 to 80 percent off. “Better and better and more spending,” said holiday shopper Jeannette Gutierrez.

“The demand is there. The customer wants to come and take advantage of all the sales,” said Madelyn Bello, marketing director for Dolphin Mall.

In order to keep up with the high demand, Dolphin Mall decided to open its doors early Thanksgiving morning.

“Thank you for being open!” said one shopper.

Shoppers began showing up quickly, and the mall’s parking lot was already 10 percent filled by 10 a.m.

“We see people from all over the place, from as far as Argentina and Germany. They just come for all those great deals,” said Bello.

Black Friday’s reputation has even attracted a few shoppers from across the pond, year after year.

“A couple of years ago, when we first came here, it was something we’d never seen,” said John, a shopper visiting from London.

According to a survey released by the National Retail Federation, about 69 percent of Americans intend to shop at some point during the five day period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.

Though online shopping has its perks, some holiday shoppers said it’s no match for what can be found in stores.

“The thing is, they do sales online, but you get the bigger sale if you come in person to the stores,” said shopper Roshanne Peters,” so a lot of people are coming out to get the sales here.”

From Miami-Dade to Broward, shoppers visiting South Florida during the holiday said they knew where they had to make their first stop.

“We came for Thanksgiving and realized after we got here, ‘We’re gonna be in Florida for Black Friday.’ Sawgrass Mills, you can’t beat it,” said Natalie Conciardo, who came with her family from New York.

Some shoppers said the turkey can wait.

“They’re at home cooking, so we took the time to get everything ready. We shop and then we get back home to have a good feast,” said Simra, who came with her family from the Virgin Islands.

“People got smarter over the years, and beating the crowds and the traffic and the lines and the fighting,” said shopper Darion James, also from New York.

Many malls will remain open until midnight and will reopen Friday morning.

