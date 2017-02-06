Lockdown lifted after shooting threats at Driftwood Middle School

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Threats of a shooting at a middle school in Hollywood showed up on social media Monday morning.

According to Hollywood Police, someone posted a threat to shoot up Driftwood Middle School on Twitter. The post has since been taken down, but, as a precaution, an increased police presence will be around the campus.

School district officials confirmed the school, located at 2751 N. 70th Ave., was operating on a modified lockdown, but it has since been lifted.

Police said the school district will be handling the discipline for the child who made the initial threats.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.