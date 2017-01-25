Shooter opens fire in Coconut Creek barbershop; no injuries

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man opened fire inside a Coconut Creek barbershop before fleeing toward a getaway car, Tuesday night.

The shooter fired at an employee, but no one was shot. Another employee followed and shot at the man, who was able to get away.

A neighboring business owner said everyone in her shop feared for their lives when they heard the chaos.

“Everyone was in panic, right? Because we don’t know what’s going on,” Christine Carneiro said. “The lady, she was there in my window, and she look at us and said, ‘Oh, my God. What happened?’ And I was with a client, and we have kids here, and everyone’s screaming.”

Police are searching for the shooter.

If you have any information on this incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

