Shipwreck Park holds underwater poker tournament in sunken ship

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Shipwreck Park in Pompano Beach held a different kind of poker tournament, and staying true to their name, it was held in a shipwreck.

The park held the tournament aboard the remains of the casino-themed vessel Lady Luck, Sunday afternoon.

Qualifying rounds were held online with six finalists winning a free dive trip to compete in the final championship round.

The winner, Jessica Beebe, was crowned the first Lady Luck Underwater Poker Champion. Among a trophy and prizes, Beebe will be the first diver on the Okinawa, which will sink on Saturday, Aug. 19.

