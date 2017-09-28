Shipping company helps transport South Florida donations for Puerto Rico

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida relief organizations continue to collect supplies for those struggling in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.

On Thursday, a sorting center in Wynwood begun to package together numerous donations ready to be shipped to the island.

Shipping company DHL has offered one of its planes to help fly the supplies to those in need. The supplies are expected to arrive on Thursday.

“DHL is helping to essentially help local businesses here in Miami, as well as Puerto Rico, to try and come back to some sort of normality in their daily operations,” said DHL representative Juan-Sebastian Arosemena. “We’re trying to help as much as we can.”

“We’re happy that DHL is here with us,” said Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce member Luis de Rosa. “It is a limited offer. This is a one-shot deal, and we’re happy to be able to get the products over to San Juan as soon as possible.”

