Sheriff’s office: ‘Several deaths’ in plane crash in Central Florida

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say multiple people have died in a small plane crash in Florida.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a twin-engine plane crashed Sunday morning at the end of a runway at Bartow Municipal Airport.

The sheriff’s office statement says there were “several deaths.” No additional information about the pilot or passengers aboard the plane has been released.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the crash.

