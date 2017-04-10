Sheriff to heroin dealers: ‘We’re coming for you. Run!’

TAVARES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff is sending a stern warning to heroin dealers: “We’re coming for you. Run!”

In a video posted to the agency’s Facebook page Friday, Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell told dealers his undercover agents have already bought heroin from them, adding that officials are “simply waiting for the arrest warrants to be finalized.”

“To the dealers that are pushing this poison, I have a message for you: We’re coming for you,” Grinnell continued. “As a matter of fact, our undercover agents have already bought heroin from a number of you.”

Flanked by four agents wearing black hoods and masks, the sheriff told dealers to “enjoy looking over your shoulder and constantly wondering if today is the day we will come for you. Enjoy trying to sleep tonight, wondering if tonight’s the night our SWAT team blows your front door off the hinges.”

Grinnell says a number of citizens have contacted him recently about the number of heroin overdoses in Lake County, which is west of Orlando in central Florida. He urged more citizens to call in anonymously.

Then he taunted the dealers: “Enjoy trying to sleep tonight.”

