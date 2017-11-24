Sheriff Scott Israel hand delivers turkeys to Broward County residents

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Days before Thanksgiving, Broward Sheriff Scott Israel passed out turkeys to residents of Broward County.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office shared a video on Twitter, Tuesday, showing Sheriff Israel conducting traffic stops and surprising motorists.

Sheriff Israel continued his tradition of hand delivering turkeys to residents for #Thanksgiving. #BSO is more than just a law enforcement agency, we are part of the community. Happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/jSsQ7GyGi6 — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) November 21, 2017

Israel and other deputies also made appearances at the homes of several residents and surprised residents with turkeys and well-wishes for the holidays.

“We’re just trying to get the message out there that sometimes police do things I’m not even proud of, but 99 percent of them do it the right way like these folks” Israel said.