Shark attacks woman in Florida Keys

SUGARLOAF KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — A woman was attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys, Saturday.

The attack happened off Sugarloaf Key.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the 40-year-old woman was bitten on her foot and airlifted to the hospital.

Earlier this month, a man was attacked off Haulover Beach.

Lifeguards were trying to get swimmers out of the water after a shark was spotted nearby, but a 46-year-old man suffered bites to his legs. He was treated at a hospital and released.

