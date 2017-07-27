Sex offender arrested for soliciting minor on dating app

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida sex offender has been arrested and is being held in a Pompano Beach jail with a $1 million bond.

According to police, Robert Gittle planned to meet up with a minor, Tuesday, through the dating app “Grindr.”

Gittle was arrested at the Broward County Northwest Regional Library on North University Drive.

Gittle is charged with three counts of lascivious battery on a minor older than 12, but younger than 16, and two counts of traveling to meet a minor for unlawful sex.

