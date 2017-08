OFF VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. (WSVN) – An underwater sewage leak has been repaired off the coast of Virginia Key.

According to Miami-Dade County officials, a fisherman spotted the leak in August and alerted them.

Water quality samples taken at the break site have now come back clean.

Officials said the beach water samples are clean as well.

