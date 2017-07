TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Strong winds toppled a tree right onto a man’s SUV in Tampa.

The tree smashed into the passenger’s side of the car, crushing it, while the man sat in the driver’s seat.

The wind was part of a string of severe summer storms that slammed the west coast of the state, Monday.

Heavy rains caused major flooding in the area.

