Several Spirit flights canceled at FLL amid negotiations with pilots

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Chaos reigned at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after at least seven canceled Spirit Airlines flights led to long lines and rising tempers among travelers, Monday night.

The cancellations come as the airline is involved in negotiations with its pilots.

Cellphone video captured irate passengers at the Spirit Airlines terminal. 7News cameras showed long lines of passengers snaking outside the entrance to the terminal, as Broward Sheriff’s Office vehicles were parked outside.

