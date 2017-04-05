Several southbound lanes blocked on Turnpike near Golden Glades

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Several southbound lanes have been blocked on the Florida Turnpike, near the Golden Glades Interchange, due to an overturned vehicle.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, along with Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

Several lanes were blocked due to the accident, causing traffic delays at the height of rush hour. As of 5:43 p.m., the right shoulder remained blocked.

It is recommended that motorists seek alternate routes.

At least one person was injured and taken to Aventura Hospital. Their condition and the extent of their injuries remain unknown.

