Several South Florida communities make list of “Best Small Cities in America”

(WSVN) - A list of the nation’s best small cities in the country has been released, and several Florida communities have been recognized.

The list, posted by financial website WalletHub, ranked the nation’s best (and worst) communities after considering factors such as housing costs, school system quality, quality of life, safety, and other factors.

The site examined data from 1,200 small cities across the country with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.

Boca Raton was the top-scoring city in Florida, coming in at number 29 on the list in the 98th percentile, while the highest-ranked small city in the nation was Princeton, New Jersey.

Weston and Coral Gables scored at 113 and 114, respectively, both making the 91st percentile. Cooper City followed not too far behind, coming in at 129 in the 90th percentile.

Several local cities fared poorly, with Homestead in the 6th percentile, and both Kendall and Lauderdale Lakes in the 4th percentile near the bottom of the list.

South Florida had an especially poor showing when it came to the percentage of the population without insurance, with North Miami, North Miami Beach, and Lake Worth all ranking in the bottom 5 in the country.

We ranked better when it came to most restaurants per capita, with Miami Beach and Boca Raton tied for first place.

You can see the full rankings and methodology on WalletHub’s website.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.