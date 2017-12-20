Several South Florida children shop with cop

Nearly 100 children had the chance to shop with a Miami-Dade cop.

The Miami-Dade Police Department teamed up with Target to spread some holiday cheer with several children in their annual event.

Each child was nominated to participate.

“It’s so rewarding to our officers, and also to our community because it grants underprivileged kids $100 to get whatever they wants for Christmas,” said Miami-Dade Police officer Christopher Bess.

It was an unforgettable Christmas shopping spree for everyone involved.

