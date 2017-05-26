4 people shot at Miami Gardens banquet hall

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating, after gunfire broke out overnight in Miami Gardens, leaving several people injured.

When Miami Gardens Police responded to Champions Banquet Hall after 4:30 a.m., Friday, they found four people shot. “I thought balloons were popping,” said witness Charles Griffith. “It ended up being gunshots and someone family related got shot.”

Witnesses said the gunfire broke out during what was supposed to be a birthday celebration on Thursday that trickled into the early morning hours on Friday. “Everybody was just having fun,” said Griffith. “That was it.”

Three of the victims were transported to local hospitals, while one woman had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Another witness, Dainty Doodaz, remembers seeing everyone scrambling. “Everybody come through the door,” she said. “I start running. Jamaican people don’t wait to see what’s going on. Once I see people running, I just run.”

Police have blocked off the banquet hall’s parking lot, located at 2730 NW 167th St.

Detectives are now interviewing witnesses while the shooter remains at large.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

