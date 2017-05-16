Several organizations treat teens with autism to prom

MIAMI (WSVN) - Several teens with autism were treated to a special day of extravagance, Tuesday.

It’s a rite of passage for all teenagers: prom, and high school students on the autism spectrum got their moment, Tuesday afternoon, at the Doubletree Hilton.

“Today, we are excited to host the seventh annual prom for students of autism,” said Angie Torres from the Miami-Dade Public Schools Office of Autism Support.

The event’s theme was “Under the Big Top.”

“For them, it’s a great experience because they look forward to a party that’s designed just for their needs, and it’s prom,” said Paola Papili, a teacher at Miami Coral Park Senior High School.

Thanks to the generosity of local and national community agencies and national businesses, hundreds of students with autism participated in the total prom experience for free.

South Miami student Rosa Perez was one of the many teens who enjoyed the experience. “I really love it. It’s really fun. The party is going good,” she said.

From tuxedos to dresses to the perfect prom pics, memories were definitely in the making.

“This is a beautiful event for our students,” Torres said.

Music was also donated for the event.

And of course, prom king and queen were crowned at the event.

“It’s a celebration for not only our students with autism spectrum disorder but a celebration for the accomplishments for all the teachers, staff and an opportunity for them to socialize and interact,” said Bernie Fernandez, a special education teacher at South Miami Senior High.

Over 400 students with autism attended the event in total.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.