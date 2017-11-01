Several organizations team up to donate 32,000 pounds of food to people in need

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of organizations, including a foundation headed by a local teen, are working to feed a need as they pass out 32,000 pounds of food to hundreds of families in need.

The event, which began at 8 a.m. at Joseph Carter Park in Fort Lauderdale, saw multiple people lining up to receive food, water and other supplies.

The event is taking place thanks to a partnership with the Joshua’s Heart Foundation, Feed the Children and PepsiCo. This is the fourth year the giveaway has taken place.

The charities hope that by giving out the supplies, it makes the upcoming holiday season a bit easier on families in need.

“I really learned at a young age that people in our community were hungry, that people really needed help, and I wanted to do something about it,” said Joshua Williams, the CEO of Joshua’s Heart. “I was always taught that if I saw something wrong, I should do something about it. I should always do the right thing, so I started Joshua’s Heart, and I started doing more for the community. It started to pick up, and I started to learn more and more, and I was able to create something bigger.”

“They gave me Avon, they gave me food,” said Dorothy Jackson. “There’s so many different supplies that they’ve given me, and I’m like ‘Wow.’ I just thank God for the blessing.”

Joshua does about nine events across the United States. After this event, volunteers will go into the community and hand out supplies to people who were unaware of the giveaway.

