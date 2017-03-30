Several injured in Broward County Transit bus collision

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Transit bus was involved in a collision, Thursday, which resulted in several injuries.

According to Plantation Fire Rescue, another car struck the transit bus near SR-7 and Northwest Eighth Street. Nine people have reportedly suffered minor injuries and the driver of the red vehicle was sent to a nearby hospital as a trauma alert victim.

7SkyForce HD was over the scene where the bus and car were seen with major damage. Fire officials said diesel fuel from the bus spilled, so crews sprayed foam as a precaution against a possible fire.

Officials have shutdown SR-7 and Northwest Eighth Street in both directions as Davie and Broward Sheriff fire rescue crews assist Plantation Fire Rescue on the scene.

