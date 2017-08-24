Several dogs rescued from sweltering van in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of dogs are up for adoption after they were found in a sweltering van parked at a Hollywood Walmart.

The 12 maltese-poodle mixes were discovered, Sunday, in a crowded, hot van as the vehicle’s owner, 71-year-old German Lara, attempted to sell them.

“It was hoarding-like conditions,” said Hollywood Code Compliance Officer Christina Torres. She spotted the crowded white van about five months ago. Some of Lara’s dogs were found gathered on the dashboard.

“The van was, to the roof, full of just random items, and the dogs were kind of defecating on themselves,” said Torres. “They didn’t really have a place to go to the bathroom.”

Each of the dogs had been given names such as Bob, Monkey, Barbra Streisand.

However, police said the pooches were denied necessities such as baths, medical care or a real home.

Torres gave Lara a notice to appear in a warning, but then Lara was spotted again, Sunday, trying to sell the dogs out of the van. Police said the engine was off, and there was poor ventilation for the dogs.

Lara is now in the Broward County Jail on 12 counts of cruelty to animals.

Rescuers believe the dogs are all inter-bred, and at least two of them are pregnant.

The dogs were taken in by Good Karma Animal Rescue, Thursday afternoon.

“They’re neglected. You can tell that they were just put [in the van] all together in a crowded environment,” said Liliana Varela of Good Karma Pet Rescue. “These little guys need a lot of good care.”

After a visit to the Animal Medical Center in Lauderhill, followed by some bathing and grooming, the rescued dogs are off to a loving foster family and hopefully adoption.

“They were well-fed. You can hold them — they’re not aggressive,” said Torres.

Good Karma Animal Rescue said they need help finding both foster and permanent homes for the dogs, as well as other animals they’ve rescued.

For more information on how to help, click here.

