Several dogs rescued from Palmetto Bay home fire

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several dogs were rescued from a Palmetto Bay home that caught fire, Thursday morning.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene near Southwest 151st Street and 88th Avenue, where smoke was seen billowing from the house. Several dogs were seen outside the home after Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rescued them.

Firefighters responded to the fire just before 10 a.m., which has since been contained.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, there were no victims or injuries to anyone involved in the house fire, including the pets.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

