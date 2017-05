MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Police said they have detained multiple people in connection to a shooting investigation underway in South Beach, Saturday evening.

Miami Beach Police tweeted out that the incident happened near Sixth Street and Collins Avenue.

In a second tweet, officials said a possible victim fled the scene.

Update: Police searching for possible victim who fled the shooting scene. https://t.co/Wbqf5GIRir — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) May 27, 2017

Police have shut down Collins Avenue between Fifth and Seventh streets while they investigate.

