Several cars burglarized at Lauderdale Lakes apartment complex

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Several vehicles were burglarized, Thursday night, at an apartment complex in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to a 7News viewer, around 10 cars were broken into at the Woodale Oaks Apartments. The majority of the cars had their windows reportedly busted while at least one car was left unlocked by its owner.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Department, officials were called about the burglaries and are now investigating the reported burglaries on the 2500 block of Northwest 49th Avenue.

“I was mad, pissed off, insane,” said resident Eric Gibbs. “That’s crazy that 10 cars got broken into.”

Gibbs added that he was thankful no valuables were inside of his car during the string of burglaries.

However, resident Rebecca Vedrine said almost everything was taken from her car. “My registration is gone, my license, my debit card,” she said.

Residents said this was not the first time windows were smashed and cars were burglarized in the area. Some added that the Woodale Oaks complex needs better lighting, surveillance cameras and security.

“I told the police, ‘I see the same guys that do it,'” said resident Latia Nixon. “I think it’s them because they’re sitting here every day, in the back of this apartment.”

The fence surrounding the apartment complex and its parking lot is, according to residents, thin and not enough to keep potential burglars away.

“There are people walking,” said Vedrine as she points to the fence. “It’s not little animals. There’s big movement, and I’ve seen people walk. They gotta have some kind of security around here because this can’t keep going on like this.”

“We’re regular people who work hard every day,” said Nixon. “We should not have to go through this.”

BSO has spoken to the owners of six vehicles that were burglarized, but have yet to identify a person or the people involved.

The apartment complex manager declined to comment on the incident.

If you have any information on the burglaries, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.