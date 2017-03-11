Several arrests as thousands of spring breakers hit South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s that time of the year again: Thousands of college students are taking a break from the books and letting loose on South Beach for spring break.

The free-spirited shenanigans, however, got several revelers in trouble with the law, Saturday.

Miami Beach is expecting to host spring breakers for eight weeks this year, which means big weekends and crowded streets.

South Beach remains a beacon for spring breakers from across the globe. “It is amazing! There’s the food, the people, the party,” said Tama Coulibaly.

A drone camera captured the large crowds on Ocean Drive, which was closed to traffic in order to let the crowds of young people enjoy themselves and stay safe.

“I go to school in North Carolina, so I’m on spring break, here to turn up,” said Mikaela Jacob.

“It has a Vegas type of feel, but we get the beach on top of that,” said Segun Kamara. “It has been an epic time.”

Sunshine and feet in the sand might be an ideal combination for the young revelers, but with more crowds expected on Sunday, the beach would need to be cleared and cleaned up.

Also in the mix on Saturday was professional model Tyson Beckford. “It’s always a good time out here on South Beach,” he said.

Beckford told 7News he stumbled into the spring break scene. “They took time off from school. They just want to have fun,” he said.

I’m from Miami, 305 all day long, every day, yes,” said Salama Brooks.

Cameron West has an additional reason to celebrate. “This is my birthday week, actually, so it’s going down in Miami,” he said.

A few spring breakers took it a little far. 7News cameras captured some arrests.

But Miami Beach Police Chief Daniel Oates said this is expected when the numbers are this large. “This will probably end up being one of the big weekends. We probably have another three in store,” he said.

“I love the vibe. A lot of inspiration for my art,” said Rico.

“This is where you need to be for spring break, any break, you need to be here, for sure,” said Ash.

Police expect to reopen Ocean Drive between Seventh and 11th streets later on Saturday night once the crowd dissipates.

