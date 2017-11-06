Service dog belonging to veteran goes missing in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A service dog belonging to a military veteran has gone missing in Miami Beach.
According to Miami Beach Police, “Bandit” is a service dog and has been missing since Oct. 30. Bandit is a Jack Russell Terrier with a white, red and brown coat, short hair and has a heart-shaped mark on top of his head.
Police said Bandit has dark brown eyes, is two years old and weighs a bit over 20 pounds.
The dog was last seen along Byron Avenue and 73rd Street.
Bandit is a service dog owned by an Iraq combat veteran.
Police are asking to not chase, call or whistle upon seeing Bandit. If seen, please call 786-398-0755.
