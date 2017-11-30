Senator proposes bill to exempt Florida from Daylight Savings Time

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Florida senator has presented a bill that may exempt the state from Daylight Savings Time.

According to Florida Senator Greg Steube’s act, SB 858 would effectively exempt Florida from the observance of Daylight Savings Time. The bill states in part:

“This state exempts itself and all of its political subdivisions from the observance of daylight saving time, between 2 a.m. on the second Sunday in March and 2 a.m. on the first Sunday in November of each calendar year”

An opposite measure was proposed in 2016 by U.S. Representative Darren Soto. The Sunshine Protection Act would have adopted Daylight Savings Time as Florida’s time year-round, but the proposition died in the committee.

If Steube’s bill clears Legislature, Fox 13 reports Florida Gov. Rick Scott would be the only person needed to sign the bill to make it Florida law. The law would then go into effect on Jan. 2, 2019.

