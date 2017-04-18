Sen. Bill Nelson discusses Venezuela food crisis in Doral

Florida Senator Bill Nelson visited the U.S. Southern Command in Doral, Tuesday afternoon, to discuss the crippling food shortage in Venezuela.

“What is incredible to me when we think of the food shortages, the average Venezuelan weighs 19 pounds less than they did a several years ago,” Nelson said. “You can see that it is actually having an effect.”

Nelson met with officials and encouraged the U.S. government to enhance economic sanctions on those perpetrating the violence that has eroded the country’s trade and resources, many of whom, he said, often visit and have banks in the U.S.

