Seminole Hard Rock helps grandparents who raise their grandchildren this Christmas

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - With only five days left until Christmas, volunteers from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino lent a helping hand to grandparents raising their own grandchildren, this Christmas.

Thanks to The Pantry of Broward, a non-profit organization, volunteers from the Seminole Hard Rock are helping grandparents who are raising their own grandchildren. The volunteers helped the grandparents pick toys, wrap them and carry them to their cars, all in time for the holidays.

“We have about 60 grandparents and 170 grandkids, so they all come in today to pick out some toys for their grandkids, and then we wrapped them here,” said Director of Operations of the Pantry of Broward, Lydya Chapman, “so when they take the toys home, it looks like a gift from Santa.”

“This is the most beautiful thing in the world,” said grandmother Alicia Parrish.

The gift distribution will continue until Thursday for all grandparents who are part of The Pantry of Broward.

