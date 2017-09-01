MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A self-described psychic was arrested at Miami International Airport for allegedly defrauding a Maryland woman out of more than $80,000.

Police took Gina Marks into custody on Thursday. They said she was trying to leave the country.

Marks is no stranger to the law. She has been arrested several times in South Florida on fraud and theft charges, most recently in 2014.

Back then, Marks was convicted of scamming a man out of more than $25,000.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.